Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Garage and 3 vehicles destroyed in Ft. Branch fire

Ft. Branch Fire
Ft. Branch Fire(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they were called to help with a fire in Fort Branch.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Officials say a garage and three vehicles were burning when they arrived.

Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to the owner’s home, and were eventually able to get the fires out.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
John Rybolt Mugshot
VCSO: Man facing several charges after leading deputies on chase
Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee
Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP car
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car

Latest News

Truck stuck at railroad bridge on Mohr Rd.
Truck gets stuck under bridge in Vanderburgh Co.
10/17 4 p.m. Massive warehouse fire live coverage
10/17 4 p.m. Massive warehouse fire live coverage
Michael Logan Thomas
Trial date set for murder suspect
Ethan Blaasch
Boonville man accused of hitting 2 teens with van