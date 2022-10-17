Garage and 3 vehicles destroyed in Ft. Branch fire

FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they were called to help with a fire in Fort Branch.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Officials say a garage and three vehicles were burning when they arrived.

Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to the owner’s home, and were eventually able to get the fires out.

No one was hurt.

