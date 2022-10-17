Birthday Club
First Freeze of the season Tuesday morning

Lows will flirt with records
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clear high pressure has dominated the weather over the Tri-State for the last week.   Another surge of colder air will push temperatures below freezing for the first time this season.  A freeze warning is in effect for all the Tri-State for Tuesday morning.  Temperatures will likely sink into the upper 20s.  The record low for Tuesday morning is 26 set in 1948.   Mainly sunny and dry through the work week.  Highs on Tuesday will only reach the lower 50s.   Another trip below freezing is likely on Wednesday morning with lows sinking to near the record low of 26 set in 1972.  Temperatures will rapidly warm for the second half of the week with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday an into the middle 70s for Friday and the weekend.  No rain on the horizon.

