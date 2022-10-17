Firsdon’s brace powers Belmont past UE Women’s Soccer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Belmont sophomore forward Leah Firsdon’s first career brace helped power the host Bruins past the visiting University of Evansville women’s soccer team, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Firsdon scored on rebound goals in the 54th and 63rd minutes to give Belmont a 2-0 advantage after a rain-soaked first half of play. Firsdon’s first goal came on a header off the right half of the six-yard box, while her second was a right-footed shot to the upper-right corner of the goal off a corner kick.

Evansville would get one goal back in the 67th minute, as fifth-year forward Emily Ormson converted from the penalty spot to cut the deficit to 2-1. Senior midfielder Monique Landrum earned the penalty kick by being taken down in the box on a ball played forward by UE. For Ormson, it was her team-leading fifth goal of the year and 18th career goal overall. She now stands just one goal shy of moving into UE’s career top 10 in goals, as she would tie former Purple Aces Heidi Grey (2004-07) and Stephanie Hartong (1993-97) for ninth place overall on Evansville’s career goals chart with one more goal.

Evansville threatened to equalize in the 79th minute, but a shot from out top by senior Kristen Harvey was saved by Belmont goalkeeper Sarah Doyle. Then, in the final minute, Evansville earned a corner kick, and senior defender Emilie Hill had a shot from behind traffic cleared away by Doyle in the final seconds, before a foul on the Purple Aces essentially ended the match.

With the victory, Belmont improves to 5-4-5 overall and 3-2-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Meanwhile, Evansville moves to 1-9-5 overall and 0-6-3 in the Valley with the result. The Purple Aces will conclude the 2022 season on Thursday night at Arad McCutchan Stadium, as UE will host Illinois State (2-13-1, 0-7-1 MVC) on “Senior Night.” Kick-off Thursday is set for 6:05 p.m.

