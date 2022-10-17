Birthday Club
FBI further investigates the disappearance of Crystal Rogers more than 7 years later

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - FBI Louisville announced this morning that they were conducting further investigation in Bardstown, Kentucky related to the disappearance of a woman from more than 7 years ago.

Officials say, this investigation is taking place on the farm where Crystal Rogers, a mother of five from Bardstown, was last seen alive.

Today federal agents have come back to Nelson County and the family of Crystal Rogers hopes this will be the search that finally brings them answers.

”When they called me this morning I can’t tell you the emotions I was feeling. I pray they find my daughter so I can bring her home,” says Crystal’s mother, Sherry Ballard.

While Ballard wants the wait to be over she says everything the FBI does in relation to this case is a blessing because she says it may get them one step closer to finding Crystal.

