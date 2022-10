EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Rescue Mission say Monday night will be “White Flag” night as temperatures will drop in the night.

White Flag Days are days when the air temperature or wind chill factor is 32 degrees or lower.

The organization will be open from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

