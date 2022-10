MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, contractors will resume bridge inspections on US 431 over the Green River and Rough River.

The project started back in August, but was briefly paused.

Officials say work is expected to start at 8 a.m. and go until 5 p.m.

They say the expect construction to finish by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.