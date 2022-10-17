Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.(Anheuser-Busch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: EFD responding to fire on N. Morton Ave.
EFD battles early morning warehouse fire on N. Morton Ave.
Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee
Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee
John Rybolt Mugshot
VCSO: Man facing several charges after leading deputies on chase
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP car
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car
The Social Security Administration only approves 31.6 percent of initial claims at its Dallas HQ.
Social security monthly payment increase the largest in 40 years

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday,...
From witness stand, Kevin Spacey denies sexual abuse claims
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler