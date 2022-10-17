Breezy, Much Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will usher in the coldest air of the autumn season to date. A few clouds early then becoming mostly sunny and breezy as high temps sink into the lower 50s...nearly 20-degrees below normal. Tonight, clear and bitter as lows drop into the upper 20s to 30-degrees.

Tuesday, frost early then sunny and brisk as high temps remain below normal in the upper 40s to 50-degrees. The record low on Tuesday morning is 26-degrees set in 1948. Tuesday night, mostly clear and cold as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, frost early...then sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps sneak into the lower 50s. The record low on Wednesday morning is 26-degrees set in 1972.

