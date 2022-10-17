Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Breezy, Much Cooler

Freeze Warning: Tuesday Until 9:00 a.m.
9/30 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
9/30 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will usher in the coldest air of the autumn season to date. A few clouds early then becoming mostly sunny and breezy as high temps sink into the lower 50s...nearly 20-degrees below normal. Tonight, clear and bitter as lows drop into the upper 20s to 30-degrees.

Tuesday, frost early then sunny and brisk as high temps remain below normal in the upper 40s to 50-degrees. The record low on Tuesday morning is 26-degrees set in 1948. Tuesday night, mostly clear and cold as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, frost early...then sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps sneak into the lower 50s. The record low on Wednesday morning is 26-degrees set in 1972.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee
Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP car
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car
The Social Security Administration only approves 31.6 percent of initial claims at its Dallas HQ.
Social security monthly payment increase the largest in 40 years
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Latest News

10/14 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Freeze Warning Monday night
14 First Alert 10/16 at 10pm
14 First Alert 10/16 at 10pm
14 First Alert 10/16 at 6pm
14 First Alert 10/16 at 6pm
10/14 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Dry conditions continue, first freeze coming soon