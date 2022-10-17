Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

BREAKING: EFD battling fire on N. Morton Ave.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms Evansville Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on North Morton Avenue near East Missouri Street.

Officials with dispatch say the call came in around 4:40 a.m.

They say this is a second alarm fire.

Our 14 News crew is on scene learning more about the situation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee
Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP car
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car
The Social Security Administration only approves 31.6 percent of initial claims at its Dallas HQ.
Social security monthly payment increase the largest in 40 years
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Contractors to resume bridge inspections on US 431 in McLean Co.
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
BREAKING: EFD battling fire on N. Morton Ave.
BREAKING: EFD battling fire on N. Morton Ave.