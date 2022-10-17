BREAKING: EFD battling fire on N. Morton Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms Evansville Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on North Morton Avenue near East Missouri Street.

Officials with dispatch say the call came in around 4:40 a.m.

They say this is a second alarm fire.

Our 14 News crew is on scene learning more about the situation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

