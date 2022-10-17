Boonville man accused of hitting 2 teens with van

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing battery charges after police say he hit two juveniles with a van.

According to police reports, that happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on the intersection of 3rd Street South and Maple Street.

According to a police report, the driver of the van, Ethan Blaasch, told officers a kid threw something at his van and yelled at him as he was driving past. He then stopped his van and put it in reverse, before hitting the kids.

Police say Blaasch told them he wasn’t trying to hit the kids, and he didn’t see what was thrown at the van.

Officials say the two teenagers told them they were walking to a lake to go fishing at the time. Both teenagers said they didn’t throw anything at the van, but one of them did yell for the driver to slow down.

Witnesses on scene told police they saw the van abruptly stop, reverse and hit the pair.

According to a police report, police found alcohol bottles in Blaasch’s van. Blaasch told officers the bottles were old and had been there for a while.

Officers say Blaasch agreed to take a portable breath test, which came back as .024. Blaasch also took a chemical breath test, and it’s results were .008 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. During the test, Blaasch told officials he had been drinking the night before.

Blaasch is facing battery by means of a deadly weapon charges. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

