USI Cross Country teams sweep UE Invitational

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country finished in first place out of seven teams in the University of Evansville Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at Angel Mounds in Evansville. USI registered 36 points, claiming the first-place position by 22 points.

The Screaming Eagles recorded an average time of 20 minutes, 18 seconds in the Women’s 5K.

Junior Adele Schnautz (Evansville, Indiana) led the Eagles, clocking a five-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 46.6 seconds, and a third-place result.

Sophomore Emma Thompson (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) checked in right behind Schnautz for fourth place, setting a personal best in the 5K, clocking in with a time of 19:52.9.

Junior Kati Hoerig (Prospect, Kentucky) rounded out USI’s top-three with a time of 20:15.7 and sixth in the women’s meet.

The Screaming Eagles now look ahead to the final meet of the 2022-23 campaign when USI runs in the Ohio Valley Conference Championships in Cookeville, Tennessee on October 29.

--USI MEN RUNNERS EQUALLY AS SUCCESSFUL--

University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country captured a first-place finish out of six teams in the University of Evansville Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at Angel Mounds in Evansville. USI finished with 27 points, 43 points ahead of second place.

The Screaming Eagles clocked an average time of 26 minutes, 38.5 seconds in the Men’s 8K.

Sophomore Joseph Russler (Evansville, Indiana) led USI, sporting a second-place finish and a time of 26:21.4. Russler is competing in his first year with the Southern Indiana Cross Country team.

Junior Wimach Gilo (Council Bluff, Iowa) and freshman Ryan Luitjohan (Edwardsville, Illinois) followed right behind Russler with a third and fourth-place finish, respectively. Gilo recorded a time of 26 minutes, 21.8 seconds, while Luitjohan posted a time of 26:25.3.

