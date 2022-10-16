Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Purdue running back Devin Mockobee continues to prove again and again that he’s more than worthy of competing among the best in college football.

Mockobee carried the load in his first career start on Saturday, racking up 206 total yards of offense to help lead the Boilermakers to a 43-37 victory over Nebraska.

[PREVIOUS: Boonville football star Devin Mockobee lights up the gridiron for Purdue in third straight game]

The Boonville native spearheaded Purdue’s ground attack with 178 yards on 30 carries and a touchdown, while adding a pair of catches for 28 yards. Mockobee ended the night with five runs of 10 yards or more.

Establishing new single-game career highs in rushing yards and attempts, the walk-on redshirt freshman surpassed his previous records just prior to finding the end zone with 35 seconds left in the first half.

“This young man came in here and wanted to earn his stripes,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said on Mockobee after the game. “He doesn’t care who he plays. He runs hard, bounces off tackles. He can still get a lot stronger and bigger. But, you know, 180 pounds, we’re lucky to have him.”

The 178-yard rushing performance by Mockobee was the second highest total since the beginning of the Brohm era. Saturday’s game also marks the second time this year he’s recorded more than 100 yards on the ground.

The former Boonville Pioneer has now scored a touchdown in five of the six games he’s played this season.

