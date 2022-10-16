Birthday Club
National organization honors fallen Evansville Marine

By Steve Mehling
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Marine Sgt. Brock Babb was an Evansville native who died in the line of duty while serving in Iraq on Oct. 15, 2006.

16 years later, he’s being remembered for the ultimate sacrifice.

“16 years, to the day, and him being honored like this,” said B. Jay Babb, Sgt. Babb’s brother. “Amazing.”

Sgt. Babb had already completed a tour during the Gulf War. At 40 years old, he answered the call to service once more.

“It always amazing to have them, the remembrance, and recognition of what he stood for,” B. Jay said.

B. Jay says his brother knew one tour wasn’t enough.

“He felt it was his responsibility, his duty, to go back, help these marines, talk through the things he’d already learned, and try to get them home safely,” B. Jay said.

The flag was presented by the national organization, Honor and Remember.

The organization’s Indiana Chapter Director Don Finnegan has family that has served. He sees this as his way to give back.

“What I get out of it is somewhat hard to explain,” Finnegan said. “I just want to be one that helps stand up to recognize these families.”

Finnegan says the flag gives families the ability to pass it down.

“Because eventually we’re all gone, they’re gone, but that flag remains,” Finnegan said.

Sgt. Babb’s family will never get back who they lost, but B. Jay says it’s the ceremonies to honor and remember that keep his brother’s memory alive.

“Somebody asked earlier, ‘Does this help you heal?’ I don’t think it’s a healing thing, I think it’s the recognition of what he stood for, and these groups do a wonderful job of that,” B. Jay said.

Sgt. Babb’s mother spoke at the ceremony, recalling how her son knew that the job wasn’t done in the service.

The flag presented Saturday is the 301st flag given in the state of Indiana, according to Finnegan.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying to receive a flag from the organization, click here to find more information on their website.

