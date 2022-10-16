Birthday Club
Ky. Wesleyan football starts strong, but Findlay takes over from there

KWC Media Day.
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - After a strong start by the Panthers, Findlay scored 44 unanswered points to take down Wesleyan 44-7 on Saturday night. 

Findlay moves to 3-4 (2-2 G-MAC) while Wesleyan falls to 2-5 (1-3 G-MAC). 

The Panthers started off the game strong, going on an eight play, 70-yard drive that ended in a Landon Newman 20-yard touchdown run. KWC went up 7-0 after the Blake Vivrette PAT. That is where things stalled for Wesleyan, as they failed to muster any points the rest of the game. Findlay led just 10-7 at the break, but a big 21-point third quarter from the Oilers quickly put any Panther hopes to bed. The Oilers tacked on 13 more points in the final frame to win by 37.

Christian Arrambide went 7-for-23 for 88 yards. Landon Newman had a solid day on the ground, rushing for 81 yards and a score. On defense, Jalen Humphrey continued his dominant season with 11 total tackles (2 solo, 9 assist), including two tackles-for-loss. Gerald Palmer, Bryce Yeast, and Damario Foster each tallied eight tackles. 

Kentucky Wesleyan will travel to Ohio Dominican next week to face the G-MAC’s other Panthers. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

