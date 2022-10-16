KWC Splits Saturday matches in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team came eyelashes from a perfect weekend at The Crossover, the largest volleyball tournament on record. The Panthers took down Southwest Baptist 3-0 to start the day, but fell in five sets to Drury. With a win over Lake Superior State last night, the Panthers finished the weekend 2-1.

The Panthers (6-16) held a .288 attacking percentage in the day’s opening match against Southwest Baptist. Hallie McGuire continued her prolific weekend, recording a career-high 19 kills in the match while holding a .432 hitting percentage.

In the opening set, the Panthers showed how they have learned to close. Leading 22-21, Ava Rebarchik, McGuire, and Olivia Patton notched back-to-back-to-back kills to end the frame as 25-21 winners. Wesleyan needed extra points to win the second set. SBU (12-10) held a 24-22 lead late, but three straight kills by McGuire followed by an ace by Julia Kupper ended the set and gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

Wesleyan continued its late set momentum in the third. The Panthers clung to a 18-17 lead and won seven of the last nine points to complete the sweep. McGuire recorded two kills in the late run to end the match. On the night she finished 19 kills on 37 attempts for a career high. Diana Wesolosky added 13 kills and 10 digs. Karrah Cron dished out 22 assists and 14 digs.

In the Crossover finale, the Panthers won the opening set 25-22 before falling in the second and third set by an identical score of 25-8. Wesleyan roared back in the fourth set, winning the first five points. Later in the frame won seven straight points to build a 15-5 lead. Drury (10-14) could not gain enough traction falling 25-18 and were forced to a fifth set.

The two teams were tied at six in the final set, but Drury emerged with a 15-9 win of the final set. McGuire finished with eight kills while Wesolosky led the team with nine kills in the match. Rebarchik recorded seven kills and three block assists.

The Panthers will return to Great Midwest action on Friday as they will host Tiffin. The match at Jones Gymnasium is scheduled for 7 PM CT.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.