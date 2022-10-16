IHSAA boys and girls cross country regionals held at Prides Creek Park

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA cross country postseason continued Saturday morning with the regionals, which were run locally at Prides Creek Park just outside Petersburg.

In the boys race, Reitz came in as the favorite, while Princeton looked to be the team to beat on the girls side.

The top five teams, along with the top 10 individuals without an advancing team, move on to semistate next weekend in Brown County.

The final results of both the boys and girls regional races are listed below:

IHSAA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY REGIONAL TEAM RESULTS

T1. South Knox 61***

T1. Reitz 61***

3. Castle 102***

4. Gibson Southern 104***

5. Princeton 150

6. Barr-Reeve 206

7. Signature 221

8. Pike Central 255

IHSAA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY REGIONAL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Jackson Nolan, Reitz 15:46

2. Sawyer Mossberger, Reitz 15:57

3. Nolan King, Central 16:04***

4. Alex Spindler, Gibson So. 16:13

5. Calvin Crabtree, So. Knox 16:26

6. Dylan Maeder, So. Knox 16:28

7. Zach Wells, North 16:29***

8. Jackson Kramer, Castle 16:33

9. William Hirsch, Memorial 16:34

10. Brice Johnson, Reitz 16:37

11. Kyle Sterchi, North 16:41***

12. Peyton Wright, Princeton 16:48

13. Gabriel Land, Castle 16:49

14. Dane Kramer, Castle 16:56

15. Zach Woolard, So. Knox 16:59

T16. Elias Wallace, North 17:01***

T16. Ezra Anson, So. Knox 17:01

T16. Hayden Pennington, Gibson So. 17:01

T19. Marc Pierre, Central 17:08***

T19. Logan Whyte, Boonville 17:08***

21. Gavin Wheeler, North Posey 17:10***

22. Colton Stoll, Barr-Reeve 17:11***

23. Caleb Cork, South Knox 17:13

24. Zach Schroeder, Mater Dei 17:14***

T25. John Hackney, Reitz 17:15

T25. Blake Podewils, Central 17:15***

IHSAA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY REGIONAL TEAM RESULTS

1. Princeton 50***

2. South Knox 68***

3. Reitz 105***

4. Pike Central 128***

5. Castle 135***

6. Barr-Reeve 143

7. North Posey 149

8. Boonville 189

9. Gibson So. 199

10. Ev. Christian

IHSAA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY REGIONAL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Heidi Meade, Princeton 18:04

2. Haley Meade, Princeton 18:27

3. Xavery Weisman, Pike Central 18:35

4. Cordelia Hoover, Reitz 18:51

5. Aubrey Nowaskie, South Knox 19:02

6. Emma Gresham, Boonville 19:21***

7. Kaden Leverenz, Signature 19:37***

8. Abrielle “Breezy” Richard 19:38***

9. Mallory Watt, Princeton 19:48

10. Heidi Giannini, Castle 19:52

11. Elle Jo Johnson, North Posey 19:55***

T12. Anna Whitehead, Pike Central 19:59

T12. Peyton Robbins, South Knox 19:59

14. Ava Like, South Knox 20:03

T15. Emma McGee, Central 20:08***

T15. Avery Stephens, Castle 20:08

17. Courtney Heldt, Gibson So. 20:12***

18. Addy Wilkinson, Mater Dei 20:13***

19. Lily Spaulding, Tecumseh 20:17***

20. Adison Fuller, Reitz 20:21

21. Heidi Breidenbaugh, Princeton 20:22

22. Olivia Esche, North Posey 20:25***

23. Abby Cunningham, So. Knox 20:29

24. Elle Knepp, Barr-Reeve 20:36***

***Denotes individuals who advanced to semistate without their teams, and also the top five teams who advance.

