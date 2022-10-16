Birthday Club
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son

A humpback whale made a surprise appearance during a father-son fishing trip along the Jersey Shore. (SOURCE: ZACH PILLAR)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) A father and son fishing off the coast of New Jersey got a big surprise this week when a hungry humpback whale emerged from the water in front of them.

Zach Piller and his dad were fishing for bass and tuna when suddenly the massive whale breached the surface and crashed back into the water right next to them.

The whale actually tapped their boat causing it to rock back and forth, but thankfully nobody was hurt.

Juvenile humpback whales have been spotted more frequently along the Jersey Shore in recent years.

Part of US 41 temporarily shut down while officers apprehend suspect
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP car
The Social Security Administration only approves 31.6 percent of initial claims at its Dallas HQ.
Social security monthly payment increase the largest in 40 years
Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a working structure fire on Cumberland...
EFD: No injuries reported following Evansville house fire
The reasoning behind blue and teal pumpkins for Halloween?
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in occupied Donetsk
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
This image released by Universal Pictures shows horror character Michael Myers in a scene from...
‘Halloween Ends’ wins box office but renews streaming debate