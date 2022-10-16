Birthday Club
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department is investigating a fire they say happened late Saturday night.

Fire officials say that happened just before midnight at the intersection of Wilson Street and Cherry Street.

According to a social media post, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the home and called 911. When fire crews arrived, they found a fire in the bathroom of the home.

They say the fire was put out in 10 minutes. The home had extreme heat and heavy smoke damage.

GFD officials say the homeowner was out of state at the time of the fire, and no other residents were found inside.

The Kentucky State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.

No on was hurt.

