Freeze Warning Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a pretty nice weekend, but the next three days will feel more like early December than mid-October!

We had a few light, spotty showers today, mainly in western Kentucky, but most of the Tri-State stayed dry. Our temperatures climbed into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Those clouds will gradually break up tonight. Our temperatures will fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening, then through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 30s to near 40° by early Monday morning.

There may be a few clouds early, but Monday looks generally sunny. It will also be breezy with a cold wind blowing in from the northwest at around 9 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That flow of cold air will keep our temperatures from going much of anywhere on Monday. We will barely climb more than 10° through the course of the day, topping out in the low 50s Monday afternoon. Our record cold high for that date is 49°.

Monday night will be the first night this season with widespread temperatures below freezing. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire Tri-State from 9 PM Monday until 9 AM Tuesday as our temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s under clear skies. Along with the cold temperatures, widespread frost is also possible.

Tuesday will be a near repeat of Monday with sunny skies but a cold wind from the northwest keeping our high temperatures in the low 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to near 30° with widespread frost possible again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday may be just a couple of degrees warmer, but we will still be running about 15° below average for this time of year with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s. Temperatures may dip below freezing again Wednesday night.

Our wind direction finally changes on Thursday, ushering in warmer air from the south. That will push our high temperatures back into the low to mid 60s Thursday, lower 70s Friday and mid 70s for the weekend. Despite the change in temperature, our mostly sunny and dry weather will likely continue. It looks like our next chance of rain may arrive Sunday night into Monday of next week, but that may change in the next seven days.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.