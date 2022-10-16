Feed Evansville addresses food insecurity through World Food Day event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was World Food Day at the C.K. Newsome Center in Evansville.

Feed Evansville hosted the event. The goal was to spread the word about food insecurity in the area, and have some fun as well.

The event featured a bounce house, food trucks, games and more. Organizers of the event say they wanted to offer a variety of fun things, but also inform the public about all the different programs they have to limit food insecurity.

“Just a day of celebrating food security, and learning about all the different programs and pantries we have,” Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughan said. “We’re also asking people to come down and bring a nonperishable so we can keep feeding Evansville.”

