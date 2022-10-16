Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday.
Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m.
Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries.
A viewer told 14 News that it looked like one of the cars hit the side of the other one, and there’s quite a bit of damage
We will update this story once more information is available.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.