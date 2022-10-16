Aces Volleyball gets first-ever sweep at Illinois State

NORMAL, IL. (WFIE) - For the first time in program history, the University of Evansville volleyball team defeated Illinois State on the road. On Saturday, the Purple Aces defeated the Redbirds by a final of 3-0 at Redbird Arena.

Alondra Vazquez led all players with 18 kills and is now just four away from setting the all-time Purple Aces record. Giulia Cardona added 14 kills. Both Vazquez and Cardona led UE with 11 digs while Kora Ruff added 10. Ruff posted a match-high 37 assists.

Set 1 – UE 25, ILS 21

Alondra Vazquez recorded an early kill to give UE a 3-2 lead before Illinois State made its first run to go in front at 8-4. Following a time out, the Purple Aces stormed back. Back-to-back service aces from Giulia Cardona knotted the score at 11-11. The Redbirds fended off the challenge to go back in front at 14-12, but UE bounced back in a big way.

Scoring the next six points, UE took an 18-14 edge and was able to finish the set with a 25-21 win.

Set 2 – UE 25, ILS 22

Seven ties led the frame off until ISU took the first multi-point lead at 10-7. Three in a row by Evansville tied it right back up and the teams battled to a 13-13 score. Things turned in favor of the Aces thanks to a 4-0 stretch with Cardona picking up a pair of kills.

After the Redbirds fought back to make it a 17-16 game, UE slowly added to its lead with Kora Ruff adding a kill to make it a 24-21 contest. Following a Redbird point, Cardona picked up the clinching kill to give UE the 2-0 advantage in the match.

Set 3 – UE 25, ILS 20

With the score knotted at 3-3, Evansville took a 5-3 lead and would not look back. The Redbirds got within one tally on two occasions with UE answering each time. Madisyn Steele picked up a kill that helped turn a 6-5 lead into a 9-5 advantage. It was off to the races from there as the lead continued to grow. Emilee Scheumann registered a kill that made it a 19-11 game and the Aces held strong to take the 25-20 win and clinch the match.

A pair of home matches are on tap for the Aces next weekend when Drake and UNI come to Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.