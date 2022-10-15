UCSO: 1 dead after crash on KY 141 South

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that they say happened on KY 141 South.

They say that crash happened Thursday around 3:25 p.m.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say 25-year-old Eric Nixon was exiting the right side of KY 141 S., hitting the end of a concrete bridge rail head on.

According to police, Nixon’s passenger, 30-year-old Destinee Stone was believed to be killed on impact. Stone was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials say both Nixon and Stone were trapped in the car and extricated. Nixon was taken to a hospital due to serious injuries from the crash. Stone was cared for by the Union County Coroner’s Office.

