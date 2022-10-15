Birthday Club
Social security monthly payment increase the largest in 40 years

Newscast recording
By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Social Security beneficiaries can expect an unusually large increase in their monthly payments.

The Social Security Administration has adjusted the cost of living by 8.7%. This is the biggest increase in forty years and administration representatives have said it’s to help combat inflation.

Charo Boyd with the Indiana Social Security Administration told 14 News that the boost will start finding its way to people’s pockets next in July.

Her colleague Jack Myers said the increase was implemented to make sure people who can’t work and rely on those checks won’t be priced out of their own expenses.

“It’s there to make sure that inflation doesn’t erode [beneficiaries’] purchasing power,” he said.

He said the 8.7% figure comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Each month, the Bureau puts out their Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers or CPI-W.

The Social Security Administration uses those figures each year to set benefits.

“That average CPI-W from the third quarter of 2021 increased 8.7% in the third quarter of 2022,” Myers said.

He said it’s important to keep in mind that these increases are across the board.

“You don’t have to start collecting your benefits now to benefit from this cost of living adjustment,” he explained.

That means no matter when you start or started collecting, your monthly payments will be adjusted 8.7% higher than they would have been last year.

Boyd encourages you to go on the administration’s website and look at your account to see exactly how much your payments will be.

You can do that on ssa.gov/myaccount.

