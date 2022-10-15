Birthday Club
‘Play for Kate’ tournament is back for it’s 7th year

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The seventh annual ‘Play for Kate’ Memorial tournament is underway.

Fifty teams have gathered to honor Kate Bruggenschmidt, who passed away in an ATV accident but loved the game of softball.

The tournament began at Deaconess Sports Park with the players gathering and releasing balloons in they air as they shouted ‘Play For Kate’. The money raised in the tournament goes to the ‘Play For Kate’ foundation. Kate’s mom, Ashlee, says her daughter may not have been the best player but she was the best teammate which is what this tournament is about.

”Just to remember what Play For Kate is about,” says Ashlee. “Being a good teammate, having a good attitude, and always just giving your best. And so it just warms our hearts to see all the kids continue to remember her and continue to play the game.”

The tournament will continue until Sunday and there will be good food, prizes, and fun activities for kids all weekend.

