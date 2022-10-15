Parts of Ohio County under boil water advisory

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory.

According to a press release, a leak began around 9 p.m. Friday night and was found around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say repairs are underway and should be done Saturday afternoon.

They say moderate drought conditions have increased the main line breaks.

According to a release, the boil water advisory is issued out of precaution for all customers served by the Windy Hill Tank, approximately 1,780 customers served by OCWD in the following areas:

Baizetown, Select, Manda, Arnold, Mt. Pleasant, Windy Hill, White Run, Rosine Horse Branch, Flint Springs, Renfrow, Dogwalk, Neafus, Dan, Sunnydale, Sulphur Springs, Dundee, Narrows, Magan, Olaton, Davidson, Hites Falls, Shreve, Askins, Vanzant and Falls of Rough.

