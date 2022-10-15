Birthday Club
Parts of Ohio County under boil water advisory

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory.

According to a press release, a leak began around 9 p.m. Friday night and was found around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say repairs are underway and should be done Saturday afternoon.

They say moderate drought conditions have increased the main line breaks.

According to a release, the boil water advisory is issued out of precaution for all customers served by the Windy Hill Tank, approximately 1,780 customers served by OCWD in the following areas:

Baizetown, Select, Manda, Arnold, Mt. Pleasant, Windy Hill, White Run, Rosine Horse Branch, Flint Springs, Renfrow, Dogwalk, Neafus, Dan, Sunnydale, Sulphur Springs, Dundee, Narrows, Magan, Olaton, Davidson, Hites Falls, Shreve, Askins, Vanzant and Falls of Rough.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

