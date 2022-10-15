OPD: Armed barricaded man arrested after hours long standoff

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers with the Owensboro Police Department arrested two men after a lengthy standoff Friday evening.

According to a press release, officers were responding to the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue around 6 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, police determined an altercation had happened at the home between the victim and two suspects.

Officials say the two suspects were later identified as Xavier Boone and Michael Carter.

Police say before they arrived, the victim had been forcibly held inside the home, hit multiple times in the head with a pipe and was shot at before fleeing from the home.

According to a press release, multiple people exited the home as police were arriving on scene, but others including Boone and Carter remained inside.

The victim suffered multiple injuries to the head and was treated by American Medical Response.

OPD says after several hours of unsuccessfully attempting to make contact with the remainder of the people in the home, a search warrant was executed. Multiple people exited the home once the search began.

According to a release, Carter exited the home unarmed and was arrested. Officers were able to briefly make contact with Boone who continued to refuse to exit the home. Boone was eventually found inside and arrested.

Boone was charged with the following:

Unlawful imprisonment 1st degree

Assault 2nd degree

Carter was charged with the following:

Unlawful imprisonment 1st degree

Assault 2nd degree

Wanton Endangerment 1st degree

Failure to appear

Assault 4th degree (domestic violence)

