Dry conditions continue, first freeze coming soon

10/14 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although it started out a little cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s, we warmed into the mid 60s this afternoon, and it felt great if you were out in the sunshine! Our temperatures will fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s. A stray shower is possible Sunday morning through about midday, mainly in western Kentucky. Most of us will probably stay dry as the bulk of the rain will pass south of the Tri-State.

Sunny skies return Monday through Wednesday, but cooler air also wraps in from the northwest to start the workweek, bringing us our coldest temperatures so far this season!

Monday morning, we will start with low temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°, but we will only climb into the low to mid 50s that afternoon.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Those are temperatures more typical of early December, not mid-October!

Wednesday will start out frosty with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, and our temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50s that afternoon.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will also be a bit breezy, so those winds along with our recent lack of rain and the dry, winter-like air will once again increase our fire danger over the next few days. That means burning is a bad idea! Follow any burn bans issued for your county.

Our wind direction will shift Thursday, bringing warmer air up from the south and sending our high temperatures back into the low to mid 60s Thursday and 70s as we head into the weekend. Our skies will remain mostly sunny and dry.

