Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on Cumberland Ave.

Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a working structure fire on Cumberland Avenue in Evansville on Friday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a working structure fire on Friday night.

Dispatch says this happened on the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

