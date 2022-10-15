Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on Cumberland Ave.
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a working structure fire on Friday night.
Dispatch says this happened on the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue.
We have a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story.
We will update this article once more information is available.
