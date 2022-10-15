Birthday Club
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car

18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP car
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP car(Indiana State Police)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say she crashed into an Indiana State trooper’s car.

Officials with the Indiana State Police say that happened Friday night around 6:35 p.m.

According to a release, during a traffic stop an ISP trooper’s car was hit, causing a three-vehicle crash.

Officials say the driver who crashed into the trooper’s car was 18-year-old Kathryn Haase of Mount Carmel, Illinois.

Troopers on scene say Haase showed signs of impairment, and a bottle of vodka was found on the driver’s side floor.

According to a release, Haase and another driver involved in the crash, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Haase’s chemical test results are still pending.

Officers say after Haase was treated, she was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is being held on no bond.

Haase is facing the following charges:

  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, Class C Misdemeanor
  • Illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage, Class C Misdemeanor
  • Failure to change lanes for authorized police vehicle, Class A Infraction
  • Following too closely resulting in injury, Class A Infraction
  • Failure to yield to red and blue emergency lights, Class C Infraction
  • Open alcohol container, Class C Infraction
18-year-old Kathryn Haase
18-year-old Kathryn Haase(Indiana State Police)

