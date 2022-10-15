18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say she crashed into an Indiana State trooper’s car.

Officials with the Indiana State Police say that happened Friday night around 6:35 p.m.

According to a release, during a traffic stop an ISP trooper’s car was hit, causing a three-vehicle crash.

Officials say the driver who crashed into the trooper’s car was 18-year-old Kathryn Haase of Mount Carmel, Illinois.

Troopers on scene say Haase showed signs of impairment, and a bottle of vodka was found on the driver’s side floor.

According to a release, Haase and another driver involved in the crash, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Haase’s chemical test results are still pending.

Officers say after Haase was treated, she was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is being held on no bond.

Haase is facing the following charges:

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, Class A Misdemeanor

Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, Class C Misdemeanor

Illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage, Class C Misdemeanor

Failure to change lanes for authorized police vehicle, Class A Infraction

Following too closely resulting in injury, Class A Infraction

Failure to yield to red and blue emergency lights, Class C Infraction

Open alcohol container, Class C Infraction

