Worker seriously injured after being trapped in scrap metal shredder, officials say

Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly three hours on the rescue at the Scrap-It Inc. scrap metal recycling center.(WHDH via CNN Newsource)
By WHDH staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) – A worker in Massachusetts suffered serious injuries when he became trapped in a metal shredder Thursday.

Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly three hours on the rescue at the Scrap-It Inc. scrap metal recycling center.

First responders said the worker was alive when he was finally extracted from the metal shredder, but he was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.

His current condition is unknown, and further details have not been released.

