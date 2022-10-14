Water supply in Winslow back on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Good news for those in Winslow, according to officials, the water is back on.

Over the weekend, the town had to completely shut off their water supply after some of their pipes were not handle an upgraded water pressure.

The town briefly had their water turned back on Tuesday night, but it was quickly shut back off until Thursday night.

The water was consistently out for almost five full days.

