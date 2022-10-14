Birthday Club
Water supply in Winslow back on

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Good news for those in Winslow, according to officials, the water is back on.

Over the weekend, the town had to completely shut off their water supply after some of their pipes were not handle an upgraded water pressure.

The town briefly had their water turned back on Tuesday night, but it was quickly shut back off until Thursday night.

The water was consistently out for almost five full days.

