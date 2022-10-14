Birthday Club
Tri-State Aero gets new owner

Tri-State Aero
Tri-State Aero(Tri-State Aero Facebook)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with United Companies say they they’ve purchased Tri-State Aero, Inc. from owner and President John Zeidler.

They say Tri-State Aero serves as the only Fixed Base Operator at Evansville Regional Airport.

It serves both general and commercial customers.

“We consider TSA to be a vitally important asset to our community. Not only does TSA and its experienced and knowledgeable employees serve all flying customers, but it also serves as the front door and first impression many people have of our community. General Aviation is extremely important in communities like ours and we are thrilled to be part of the future of the industry. We believe this acquisition will fit nicely within our portfolio of companies. We wholeheartedly welcome the TSA employees onto our team, and we thank John for his efforts in shepherding this great institution”; said Ron Romain-Chairman of United Companies.

United Companies is headquartered in Evansville.

Officials say Doug Petitt will be the new General Manager of Tri-State Aero.

