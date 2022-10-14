Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 9
Watch highlights and top plays on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.
Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:
- Bosse vs. Harrison
- North vs. Central
- Reitz vs. Mater Dei
- Castle vs. Memorial
- Vincennes Lincoln vs. Jasper
- Gibson Southern vs, Boonville
- Southridge vs. Forest Park
- Heritage Hills vs. Princeton
- Washington vs. Mount Vernon
- Pike Central vs. North Posey
- Tell City vs. South Spencer
- North Daviess vs. Springs Valley
- Paoli vs. North Knox
- Perry Central vs. Mitchell
- Daviess County vs. Henderson County
- Graves County vs. Owensboro
- Marshall County vs. Apollo
- Hopkins County Central vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins
- Breckinridge County vs. Muhlenberg County
- Grayson County vs. Ohio County
- Paducah Tilghman vs. Union County
- Webster County vs. Trigg County
- Fairfield vs. Edwards County
- Carmi-White County vs. Johnston City
You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
