Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 9

Watch highlights and top plays on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from...
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[In The Huddle - Week 9]

We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

  • Bosse vs. Harrison
  • North vs. Central
  • Reitz vs. Mater Dei
  • Castle vs. Memorial
  • Vincennes Lincoln vs. Jasper
  • Gibson Southern vs, Boonville
  • Southridge vs. Forest Park
  • Heritage Hills vs. Princeton
  • Washington vs. Mount Vernon
  • Pike Central vs. North Posey
  • Tell City vs. South Spencer
  • North Daviess vs. Springs Valley
  • Paoli vs. North Knox
  • Perry Central vs. Mitchell
  • Daviess County vs. Henderson County
  • Graves County vs. Owensboro
  • Marshall County vs. Apollo
  • Hopkins County Central vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins
  • Breckinridge County vs. Muhlenberg County
  • Grayson County vs. Ohio County
  • Paducah Tilghman vs. Union County
  • Webster County vs. Trigg County
  • Fairfield vs. Edwards County
  • Carmi-White County vs. Johnston City

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Galloway
14 News mourns loss of former News Director
Richard Robb and Ashley Bailey
ISP: Motorcycle rider speeds away from trooper, 2 arrested
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Brodey Murbarger.
Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to an accident with...
4 people taken to hospital after crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Henderson County RB Jaheim Williams crowned Week 8 POTW winner
Henderson County RB Jaheim Williams crowned Week 8 POTW winner
IHSAA 3A Volleyball Sectional Highlights: Memorial vs. Gibson So.
IHSAA 3A Volleyball Sectional Highlights: Memorial vs. Gibson So.
IHSAA 3A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinal Highlights: Floyd Central vs. Reitz
IHSAA 3A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinal Highlights: Floyd Central vs. Reitz
Mater Dei-Reitz prepare for annual ‘Battle at the Bowl’ rivalry
Reitz and Mater Dei set to renew historic rivalry on the gridiron