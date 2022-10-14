Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 9

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[In The Huddle - Week 9]

We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

Bosse vs. Harrison

North vs. Central

Reitz vs. Mater Dei

Castle vs. Memorial

Vincennes Lincoln vs. Jasper

Gibson Southern vs, Boonville

Southridge vs. Forest Park

Heritage Hills vs. Princeton

Washington vs. Mount Vernon

Pike Central vs. North Posey

Tell City vs. South Spencer

North Daviess vs. Springs Valley

Paoli vs. North Knox

Perry Central vs. Mitchell

Daviess County vs. Henderson County

Graves County vs. Owensboro

Marshall County vs. Apollo

Hopkins County Central vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins

Breckinridge County vs. Muhlenberg County

Grayson County vs. Ohio County

Paducah Tilghman vs. Union County

Webster County vs. Trigg County

Fairfield vs. Edwards County

Carmi-White County vs. Johnston City

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.