Reitz and Mater Dei set to renew historic rivalry on the gridiron

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widely considered one of the biggest and most storied rivalries in Indiana, the battles on the high school gridiron between Reitz and Mater Dei have cemented an everlasting legacy over the years among those in the Evansville area.

“Of course, that’s a big deal, the Nut Club Trophy,” Mater Dei head football coach Mike Goebel said.

As the old saying goes for both Reitz and Mater Dei: “West side, best side.”

“You can just tell how much feeling the west side has in this school,” Reitz senior outside linebacker/wide receiver Braidyn Hudson said. “Its alumni, the people who come out to see the games.”

“Reitz has got their backing, they’ve had it all year, they’ve had a number of big games with big crowds – we expect the [Reitz Bowl] to be rocking all night,” Goebel said. “We’ll have our fair share there, Reitz will definitely have their faithful, and some of them will be sitting in the middle of the road with households where you have one Mater Dei fan and one Reitz fan – that’s just the way it is on the west side.”

Spanning 70 years, the Panthers lead the all-time series with a 47-23 record, but the Wildcats have won the last three meetings.

“The last three years, we came back victorious,” Mater Dei senior quarterback Mason Wunderlich said. “But we got to throw that out the window and it’s up for grabs this year.”

Heading into the final game in the regular season, Reitz holds the No. 6 spot among Class 4A schools while Mater Dei sits at No. 4 in the Class 2A rankings, according to the latest Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll.

With another installment ready to unfold in this historic rivalry, the stakes are high as Friday’s matchup is slated to be a clash between a pair of powerhouse football programs.

“We understand how good Reitz is,” Goebel said. “To go undefeated this year in this league to this point is a pretty amazing story. They’ve already got the [Southern Indiana Athletic Conference] clinched. We have tightened our bootlaces a bit – we’ve been playing very good football.”

“It’s a big game, a lot of these guys grew up together playing either little league baseball, basketball, down to junior league football together,” Reitz head football coach Cory Brunson said. “So it’s bragging rights for a long time.”

Only one question remains: Which team will walk away with the coveted West Side Nut Club Trophy this year?

“All around, every player stepping up, doing their job has made us a very good football team,” Wunderlich said.

“The years past we’ve struggled a little bit,” Hudson said. “There’s nothing like senior year. Last year going out with a bang, making a statement. This is our house, we’re going to do anything to keep it in our house.”

“We stress to the guys, it’s going to be a big game atmosphere,” Brunson said. “We talk about big players making big plays in big games, and we got some guys who will hopefully step up and make those big plays.”

The Battle at the Bowl is set to kick off on Friday at 7 p.m.

