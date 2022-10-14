Red Flag Warning

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny and windy this afternoon as high temps climb into the lower 70s. Southwest winds gusting 30-35 miles an hour coupled with low humidity will keep the fire danger elevated. Tonight, becoming partly cloudy as low temps drop into the lower 40s.

Saturday, becoming mostly sunny as high temps drop into the mid-60s. Saturday night, partly cloudy as lows temps drop into the upper 40s.

Sunday, partly sunny early then becoming mostly sunny and warmer. High temps in the low to mid-70s behind southwesterly winds.

