Perry County Sheriff’s Office warning public about series of camper break-ins

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public after deputies say they have been investigating several camper break-ins.

According to a social media post, these break-ins happened this past weekend in the Millstone area.

Deputies say if you have cameras in the area and saw any suspicious activity from last Saturday night through Sunday morning, please contact Perry County Central Dispatch at 812-547-7068, or leave a tip at 812-547-9563.

The sheriff’s office is also cautioning those who have a camper in the area of Rocky Point to Tobinsport, and haven’t checked on it recently to do so.

