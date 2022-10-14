Birthday Club
Owensboro’s ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ shelter hosts Fall rummage sale

Newscast recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro nonprofit is hosting a Fall rummage sale from Oct. 14 -15, and the proceeds could change the life of someone you know.

My Sister’s Keeper is a homeless shelter that provides lodging, food and community resources to women and children experiencing a hardship like homelessness.

The shelter is hosting a rummage sale where clothes are $1 and other items are $5 or less. All of the proceeds from this event will benefit the shelter.

Nonprofit founder Angel Welsh says she was once homeless and believes God is calling her to give back to those enduring the same hardships she once endured.

”It’s not a hand out, it’s a hand up cause I think everybody in the world gets into a position where they’re struggling, or maybe they need to hear something good, or they need to see something good,” said Welsh. ”That’s what we want to be at the shelter.”

The rummage sale hosted at 731 Jackson Street, Owensboro, KY. On Friday, the sale will last from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, it will last from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

