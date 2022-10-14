Memorial Tigers take on Sunrise School Spirit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week 6 of Sunrise School Spirit, and this time we’re at Memorial.

We last visited the Tigers back in 2015 during our inaugural year of Sunrise School Spirit.

Back then they collected 11,597 pounds of food for Tri-State Food Bank.

So far this season, Hopkins Co. Central is still leading the way at 14,970 pounds of food.

Princeton Community High School is in second place at just over 1300 pounds of food.

We’ll see Memorial’s total for this year by Friday afternoon.

