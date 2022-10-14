Birthday Club
Medical oncologist encourages routine cancer screenings

Newscast recording
By Breann Boswell
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New studies have come out recently about the importance of routine cancer screenings.

According to doctors, different screenings depend on the age and sex of the patient.

The more you can prevent and detect early symptoms, the better chance a patient has at surviving.

Doctor Sheryl Ziegler, a medical oncologist with Ascension St. Vincent, shared her story of cancer screenings to encourage her patients to do the same.

She says she has seen a decrease in the death rate of those diagnosed with colon cancer.

“Unfortunately what we are seeing is that a younger population are getting colon cancer,” says Ziegler. “A couple years ago the standard of care changed so now anyone at the age of 45 who is considered at risk will start getting colonoscopies.”

Ziegler goes on to say that more patients these days end up dying from other causes.

She believes that doctors are getting better at treatments, people are living longer because we have better treatment options, and people are simply screening earlier.

Latest News

Owensboro’s ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ shelter hosts Fall rummage sale
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Medical oncologist encourages routine cancer screenings
Owensboro’s ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ shelter hosts Fall rummage sale
