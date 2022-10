EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say K9 Boomer has officially retired.

They say it’s after eight years of service.

State Police say Master Trooper Finney were involved in seizing several narcotics resulting in 188 arrests.

They say Boomer also assisted with 394 warrant services and 15 apprehensions.

Enjoy your retirement, Boomer.

