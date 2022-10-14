Henderson County RB Jaheim Williams crowned Week 8 POTW winner

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County running back Jaheim Williams was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 29,342 total votes.

Williams was a force to be reckoned with last week during the Colonels’ 62-28 blowout win over Apollo. He ran five times for 101 yards, caught four passes for 120 yards and finished with three rushing touchdowns. He also had an interception on the defense.

Henderson County will square off against Daviess County on Friday night.

Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m.

