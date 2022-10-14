Birthday Club
Fire shuts down part of Wilson Lane in Henderson Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called early Friday morning to a fire in Henderson County.

Officials with Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue say Wilson Lane is closed from 5th Street to the 600 block as crews battle the fire.

They say several fire agencies are helping them.

We’ll be checking in with officials for more updates soon.

