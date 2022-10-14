Birthday Club
Fire risk continues into the weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and breezy conditions on Friday with relative humidity at 22 % kept the fire risk high over the Tri-State.  Several grass and field fires reported around the area.  Clear and chilly overnight with lows in the lower 40s.  Saturday will be sunny with a high of 66, Sunday also sunny with a high of 70.  A dry cold front will sweep much colder air into the Tri-State for the start of next week.  Highs Monday-Wednesday will only reach the low to middle 50s, while lows will sink below freezing for the first time this season.  Temps climb back into the middle 60s later in the week.

