Evansville bakery ‘Gayla Cake’ faces the impacts of inflation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own, Gayla Cake bakery, continues to add a sweet delight to the hearts and hands of the Tri-state. After nine years of business, the bakery owner Gayla Bell says they’ve fallen on hard times.

“While I think that we need cupcakes to live, not everybody thinks that,” said Bell.

Bell says Gayla Cake saw a 20-30% down-turn in business following peak inflation in late May to early July. She says Gayle Cake expenses also went up 40-50%, hitting the business’ budget hard.

“We have not met budget, our budget need for 4 months now.”

Bell shared a post on Facebook to family and friends updating them on the bakery’s hardship. Bell’s story got over 3.1 thousand shares on Facebook, leading to the business’s line being out the door Thursday morning and early afternoon.

“We’ve not been able to keep up and our cases are pretty much empty right now,” said Bell.

Bell says the rise in customers is a good sign, but she still wonders if the recent spike in business will be enough to stay open once the year ends.

“I really want to make it to that 10th year,” said Bell. “But I’ve accomplished a lot in those 9 years and I know that God’s got this and we can overcome whatever we need to.”

Bell says she will keep going, and believes that with the recent spike in sales, she’ll be able to pay her staff come Monday.

New Gayla Cake cut hours are from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

