EPD: Part of US 41 temporarily shut down while officers apprehend suspect

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Highway 41 was shut down for a period of time on Thursday night.

The Evansville Police Department told 14 News this move was out of precaution as officers assisted Gibson County authorities in apprehending a suspect.

Officers say the call came into them at around 7:30 p.m. EPD was told of a possible location of a suspect that authorities were looking for.

Police say given the nature of the charges that the suspect was facing, that’s why the decision was made to close down the road.

After EPD apprehended the suspect, officials say Gibson County authorities took the suspect into their custody and the road was then reopened.

We will update this story once more information is available.

