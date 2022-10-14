Birthday Club
Early voting starting in Indiana

(WHSV)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just a few weeks away from election day, and that means early voting is getting underway in Indiana.

The election office website for Vanderburgh County shows you can cast your ballot at Old National Events Plaza.

That’s now every weekday through November 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you need to vote on a Saturday, election officials will be there on October 29 and November 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many like to vote early at Evansville libraries. That doesn’t start at five EVPL locations until the week of October 24.

