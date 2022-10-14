Dollar General with fresh food coming to Jacobsville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says there will be a new retailer that will provide fresh foods in Jacobsville.

The area has been known as a “food desert,” and the mayor says they’ve been searching for months for someone to fill commercial space at The Forge on Main. That’s the city’s newest mixed-use housing development on North Main Street.

The mayor says Dollar General will invest in about 11,000 square feet of the ground floor.

It will be a DG Market, which will provide dairy, fresh meats, fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and canned vegetables, grains and other foods—in addition to everyday household items.

We are speaking with Mayor Winnecke and hope to learn more about a timeline.

