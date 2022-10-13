Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing.

“It was late at night, and I was lying in bed, and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Stephanie Israel told the NC Education Lottery. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”

Israel, 39, bought the ticket on the lottery’s website. The next morning, she received an email saying she won $501,444 before taxes.

“When I went in and saw it, I screamed for like 20 minutes,” she said. “I think I scared my family a little bit.”

Israel said she wants to use her winnings to invest in her family’s future.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Vehicle crashes into building in Evansville
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to an accident with...
4 people taken to hospital after crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing
Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing
Deputy Hicks improving one year after being shot in the line of duty
Deputy Hicks improving one year after being shot in the line of duty
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Road closure on S. Barker in place for 40 days
Road closure on S. Barker in place for 40 days