Woman sentenced in Posey Co. stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman will serve prison after stabbing that happened back in February.

Tabatha Nichole Ord, 35, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges.

[Previous: Police: Woman takes victim’s car after stabbing, drives it under the influence]

Police say the stabbing happened on Lynn Driver in Mt. Vernon.

They say the victim told them she was giving Ord a ride in her car when Ord hit her several times with a weapon that caused lacerations.

Police say the victim stopped, got out, and Ord drove away in the victim’s car.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital with around seven stab wounds.

Police say Ord had been drinking, and was later found driving the victim’s car.

“Thankfully, the injuries inflicted on the victim were non-life threatening, but that does not minimize the trauma this survivor will live with for the rest of her life. Ms. Ord is obviously an unpredictable and dangerous individual, and I’m grateful that she has been removed from our community. I applaud the prompt response and investigation undertaken by multiple law enforcement agencies in this case – including the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Indiana State Police, Posey County Sheriff’s Office and New Harmony Police Department. Their teamwork ensured a dangerous offender was apprehended quickly,” said Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.

Ord has been held in the Posey County Jail on bond since her arrest.. She will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction

